Okla. baseball team donates money to rival coach who lost home in fire

A baseball team in Oklahoma helped a rival coach in need, performing an act of generosity he and his team will likely remember for a long time.
Earlier this week, the Crescent (Okla.) baseball team learned that a longtime assistant coach at rival Wellston and his family lost their home in a fire over Easter weekend.
The Tigers sprang into action, raising and donating nearly $300 to help the coach as reported by Oklahoma City’s KOCO-5 News.
“The parents of these kids have done a good job with them,” Crescent head baseball coach and athletic director Shawn Booth told KOCO. “When you raise, I don’t know, it was $250, $300. It’s a small gesture, but it was good parents and good kids.”
The team delivered the money to Wellston while on its way to play at Luther.
“It’s much more than just baseball. This is real life,” senior second baseman Chad Lile told KOCO. “They lost their house. It came from the heart, really.”