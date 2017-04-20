Okla. baseball team donates money to rival coach who lost home in fire

Crescent High School baseball team helps rival team’s longtime assistant coach https://t.co/fzHIP79kIk pic.twitter.com/a3COf4jRiV — KOCO-5 Oklahoma City (@koconews) April 20, 2017

A baseball team in Oklahoma helped a rival coach in need, performing an act of generosity he and his team will likely remember for a long time.

Earlier this week, the Crescent (Okla.) baseball team learned that a longtime assistant coach at rival Wellston and his family lost their home in a fire over Easter weekend.

The Tigers sprang into action, raising and donating nearly $300 to help the coach as reported by Oklahoma City’s KOCO-5 News.

“The parents of these kids have done a good job with them,” Crescent head baseball coach and athletic director Shawn Booth told KOCO. “When you raise, I don’t know, it was $250, $300. It’s a small gesture, but it was good parents and good kids.”

The team delivered the money to Wellston while on its way to play at Luther.