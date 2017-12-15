Okla. team insists on Whataburger run en route to postgame state title celebration

To the winners go the spoils, and when offensive lineman are a big (literally speaking) component of the winners, the spoils had better include good grub.

That apparently was the mandate after Afton captured the Oklahoma Class A state title with a dominant, 44-12 victory against Crescent. Following the expected delirium that resulted from the culmination of a perfect 10-0 state title season, Afton was expected to drive back to school to celebrate the new championship with its parents and fans. Instead it made a pit stop at a highway off ramp Whataburger, on direct instruction from senior offensive guard Tatum Maupin.