Okla. team insists on Whataburger run en route to postgame state title celebration

The Afton football team won a Class A state title (Photo: @okprepsextra/Twitter) Photo: @okprepsextra/Twitter

To the winners go the spoils, and when offensive lineman are a big (literally speaking) component of the winners, the spoils had better include good grub.

That apparently was the mandate after Afton captured the Oklahoma Class A state title with a dominant, 44-12 victory against Crescent. Following the expected delirium that resulted from the culmination of a perfect 10-0 state title season, Afton was expected to drive back to school to celebrate the new championship with its parents and fans. Instead it made a pit stop at a highway off ramp Whataburger, on direct instruction from senior offensive guard Tatum Maupin.

“He’s our food (expert) and he ranks the restaurants as we drive by them on a road trip,” Afton coach Zach Gardner told the Tulsa World. “We try to give him a say when we can.”

Apparently immediately following a state title in which he helped road grade the way to 418 rushing yards and six touchdowns from quarterback Wil Amos, Maupin very much gets a full say in the team’s culinary destination.

Of course, Whataburger is a core part of the high school football experience South of the Red River border in North Texas, where multiple high schools have adapted a postgame tradition of a mass meetup at the local Whataburger. As previously reported here, the Frisco crosstown rivalry game between Lone Star and Reedy is now known as the Whatabowl.

Winning the Whatabowl is a big deal in Frisco, though it obviously pales in comparison to capturing a state title, as Afton accomplished. The good news? Both apparently end with a trip to Whataburger.

