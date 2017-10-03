Okla. teen dies after fall from top of football stadium

A Broken Arrow (Okla.) band member has died after falling from the top of the school’s football stadium Friday night.

Jaymeson West, 16, died shortly after the fall. His father posted on Facebook that West had succumbed “to the depression he had battled for so long.”

“He was not weak. He was not selfish. He showed more grit getting out of bed every morning than most of us have shown our whole lives,” the father, Michael West, said. “Depression is a deft and wicked enemy.”

Broken Arrow will offer counseling services to students.