Oklahoma baseball coach fired after first season, but district officials won't tell his supporters why

A head baseball coach in Oklahoma was surprisingly fired at a school board meeting on Monday, after his first season at the school. Now his supporters want to know why, and their requests seem to be falling on deaf ears.

As reported by the Oklahoman, Edmond Memorial head baseball coach James Garrison was fired following a two-hour executive session by the Edmond School Board. Garrison was hired in July 2016, fewer than 12 months ago, and may be paying for the relative sins of his predecessor’s success; Memorial finished 14-19 in 2017 after winning the Class 6A state title in 2016.

Critically, Garrison had four parents speak passionately on his behalf at the meeting, providing a total of 16 minutes of testimony to Garrison’s suitability to lead Memorial’s program.

While no one knows precisely what prompted the decision to drop Garrison now, one of the parents, David Evans, said the school board was acting following complaints via an anonymous letter writer. Evans has pushed the school board to disclose the complaint against Garrison, and has accused the district of hiding behind its policy of not discussing personnel matters.

None of that mattered, with Evans and his fellow parents now searching for possible reasons why the school will again search for a new coach for their children.

As for Garrison, he could be headed back to Tulsa, where he was the longtime assistant coach at powerhouse Tulsa Jenks High.

“I have had a few coaches in the area and back in the Tulsa area offer me jobs. I will have to sit down with my wife and weigh my options,” Garrison told the Oklahoman. “I’m still trying to take in what happened last night.”