Oklahoma commit Trae Young honored at Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night

Trae Young’s busy week came to a great conclusion when he was honored as part of the Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night presented by American Family Insurance on Friday.

On Thursday, Young decided to remain in his hometown and committed to Oklahoma. Earlier last week, he received his honorary jersey for the McDonald’s All American Game.

A 6-2 point guard, Young is ranked as the No. 15 player in the Class of 2017 by ESPN.

After receiving the Jordan banner, Young scored 39 points, including five three-pointers, as Norman North beat rival Norman High, 79-70, in the Crosstown Clash. Young also made a clutch late three that helped seal the win.

The matchup featured an overflow crowd and fans were turned away at the door.

The Jordan Brand Classic is April 14 at Barclay Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.