Oklahoma football coach arrested after overnight armed standoff with police

An Oklahoma freshman football coach who also led the wide receivers at his high school was arrested on Friday and charged with discharging a firearm, domestic abuse, assault and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with an overnight standoff at his house.

As reported by The Oklahoman, Brian McWatters was arrested after an overnight standoff with police in which he brandished a gun, allegedly pointed it at his own head and threatened to do hard to himself and others. The freshman and wide receivers coach at Edmond Santa Fe High was taken into custody at 5:30 a.m. by a tactical team led by a negotiator.

At that point McWatters had allegedly pushed his mother-in-law, pointed a gun at her or another relative and fired the weapon inside the house, among other indiscretions.

McWatters’ status as both a coach and teacher at Santa Fe are being put under further review while the case against him is pending, per the Oklahoman.