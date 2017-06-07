Oklahoma football commits react on Twitter to news of Bob Stoops' retirement

Wednesday afternoon, news came down that will shake up the college football landscape.

Bob Stoops, after 18 seasons as the head football coach at Oklahoma, planned to tell his team Wednesday that he is retiring.

Aside from those already in the Sooner family, the news hits hardest for those who have committed to play football at Oklahoma.

Two Sooner commits in the Class of 2018 – four-star running back T.J. Pledger from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and three-star defensive tackle Jordan Kelley from Tulsa’s Union High – expressed their surprise on Twitter.

As for top 2017 recruit Justin Broiles, a four-star cornerback from Oklahoma City’s John Marshall who enrolled this spring, he likely put his phone on silent after the news of the longtime coach’s retirement.

Please STOP calling me ❗️ — Justin Broiles⏳ (@JustinbroilesJ) June 7, 2017

This 2018 commit, Cy Falls (Houston, Texas) three-star cornerback Starrland Baldwin, had a similar reaction to Broiles.

No interviews 🚫 thanks — Starrland Baldwin Jr (@BaamBfam) June 7, 2017

Then there’s junior college transfer Dillon Faamatau, a three-star defensive tackle from Cerritos College (Norwalk, Calif.) who had just committed to the Sooners on Monday after previously committing to Arizona State and then USC.

Big thanks to coach Stoops and @CoachThibbs as well as the rest of the Sooner staff for making my Visit Amazing!💯 #Blessed #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/cdJZibVKBs — Dillon T. Faamatau (@DillonFaamatau) June 5, 2017

Faamatau just turned the phone off.

Phone off if anyone has been trying to call or text me. Team Wifi for now — Dillon T. Faamatau (@DillonFaamatau) June 7, 2017

For the most part, members of the Class of 2017 expressed their appreciation for what Stoops has done in his career and for bringing them to Oklahoma.

Thank you @OU_CoachStoops for giving me the chance to play at this University.I really appreciate you coach! — Trey Sermon (@treyera) June 7, 2017

Thank you @OU_CoachStoops for everything you've done for this program. Grew up watching this program win because of you. Truly a legend. — Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) June 7, 2017

Time for a new era of championships with coach Riley. Can't wait to be apart of this history! #ThereIsOnlyONE ⭕️🙌🏼 — Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) June 7, 2017

Thank you @OU_CoachStoops for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime we will continue to win championships under @LincolnRiley now #ChampU — Marquise Brown (@Primetime_jet) June 7, 2017

Got nothing but love for @OU_CoachStoops he's done so much for me! Riding with @LincolnRiley the same way, ain't nothing changing 🅾️🙌🏾 — Kenneth Murray (@Kmurrayy_9) June 7, 2017

Thank you @OU_CoachStoops for recruiting me, and for everything you have done for your team 💯 #LivingLegend — Jeremiah Hall (@Prospect_Hall) June 7, 2017

Thank you @OU_CoachStoops for bringing me in now it's time to start this new era with coach @LincolnRiley !!! #OUDNA #Legends — Adrian Ealy (@adrian_ealy) June 7, 2017

Championships were won with @OU_CoachStoops , championships will continue to be won with @LincolnRiley that's how it is in Oklahoma — K'Jakyre Daley (@beachmaster_p) June 7, 2017

The Sooners have been a recruiting giant since Stoops arrived, as they currently have the No. 8 class in the country for 2017 according to the 247 Sports Composite. The 2018 class, with nine commits thus far, is ranked 18th.

How Stoops’ retirement affects those numbers, of course, remains to be seen. In the meantime, Twitter will help to tell the tale.