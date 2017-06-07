Oklahoma football commits react on Twitter to news of Bob Stoops' retirement

Wednesday afternoon, news came down that will shake up the college football landscape.
Bob Stoops, after 18 seasons as the head football coach at Oklahoma, planned to tell his team Wednesday that he is retiring.
Aside from those already in the Sooner family, the news hits hardest for those who have committed to play football at Oklahoma.
Two Sooner commits in the Class of 2018 – four-star running back T.J. Pledger from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and three-star defensive tackle Jordan Kelley from Tulsa’s Union High – expressed their surprise on Twitter.
As for top 2017 recruit Justin Broiles, a four-star cornerback from Oklahoma City’s John Marshall who enrolled this spring, he likely put his phone on silent after the news of the longtime coach’s retirement.
This 2018 commit, Cy Falls (Houston, Texas) three-star cornerback Starrland Baldwin, had a similar reaction to Broiles.
Then there’s junior college transfer Dillon Faamatau, a three-star defensive tackle from Cerritos College (Norwalk, Calif.) who had just committed to the Sooners on Monday after previously committing to Arizona State and then USC.
Faamatau just turned the phone off.
For the most part, members of the Class of 2017 expressed their appreciation for what Stoops has done in his career and for bringing them to Oklahoma.
The Sooners have been a recruiting giant since Stoops arrived, as they currently have the No. 8 class in the country for 2017 according to the 247 Sports Composite. The 2018 class, with nine commits thus far, is ranked 18th.
How Stoops’ retirement affects those numbers, of course, remains to be seen. In the meantime, Twitter will help to tell the tale.