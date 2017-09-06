Oklahoma lands pledge from 4-star Texas WR Trejan Bridges

Oklahoma won more than a game on Saturday; the Sooners opening victory was also enough to inspire a commitment from one of the top players in the Class of 2019 from just south of the state border.

On Monday, Hebron (Texas) four-star wide receiver Trejan Bridges committed to Oklahoma in a Twitter video. Bridges is a 6-foot-1, 184-pound possession receiver who is currently ranked as one of the top-30 wide receiver prospects in the Class of 2019. The junior is also a top-25 overall prospect from the talent rich state of Texas’ junior class.

You can't stop what was already planned #Committed pic.twitter.com/IPNq1MidLR — Trejan Bridges (@trejanbridges) September 5, 2017

Bridges holds 20 additional offers from other powerful programs, including Oklahoma’s conference rivals Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas and Texas Tech, as well as much of the SEC.

His decision was driven by his passion for the Sooners, something which was made easier by his Dallas-Metroplex area upbringing and what he apparently deems to be a fit with the school’s culture and football progress.

“I’m in love with OU,” Bridges told Scout after his commitment. “Probably my biggest strength out here is my mind-set,” Bridges said of his strengths. “I come out here and I think that I am the best and that no one can really stop me. They are going to get a lot of attitude in a good way. I am going to compete and do the best I can do for the team.”

If he continues to develop at pace, there’s no reason to doubt that Bridges could be the next in a line of great Oklahoma receivers.