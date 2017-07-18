Oklahoma plucks 4-star WR JaQualyn Crawford from Texas

Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley continued to add to his early success on the recruiting trail, getting a commitment from four-star WR JaQualyn Crawford to fill a huge hole in the Sooners’ recruiting class of 2018.

Crawford announced his commitment on Twitter Monday night, choosing the Sooners ahead of scholarship offers from fellow finalists Texas, TCU and Texas A&M.

A four-star athlete recruit from Rockdale (Texas) High, Crawford is projected to line up as a wide receiver in Norman. That’s important, as the diminutive — 5-foot-10, 160 pounds —but speedy receiver is now the first four-star wideout to join the Sooners’ forthcoming recruiting class … assuming he isn’t plugged in as a defensive back instead.

Interestingly, it’s a fellow wide receiver recruit who Crawford could vault on the depth chart who may have been the key to the Rockdale star’s decision; per The Football Brainiacs, fellow Oklahoma wide receiver commit Treveon Johnson and Crawford are close friends and planned their trips to Norman together.

Absolutely loved my visit at Oklahoma.. Like no place i've ever been! I'll be back SOONER than later!! #ST2K18 ⭕️🙌🏾🤐 pic.twitter.com/eZVDQPIFF6 — . (@KingCrawford_) May 20, 2017

It didn’t hurt that former Oklahoma turned Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook hails from Crawford’s hometown of Cameron and remains an influential figure in the local football community.

Now Crawford and Johnson may be headed to Oklahoma together as they take the next step in their respective careers, much to the chagrin of Texas and the other programs that chased the versatile Rockdale teen’s signature.