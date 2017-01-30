Oklahoma quietly adds yet another 4-star to sterling 2017 class in ATH Ryan Jones

Don’t look now, but Oklahoma is quietly putting together another top-10 national class. No, seriously, don’t look. They don’t want you to.

While other programs are making major noise about late additions to their recruiting classes, the Sooners are just going about their business. Coach Bob Stoops’ latest addition is four-star wide receiver Ryan Jones, a star wide receiver from Mallard Creek in North Carolina who could continue in that position or as a defensive back at the next level.

Jones is a 6-foot-2, 220-pound athletic dynamo who needed just one visit to Norman to decide Oklahoma was the place for him. A former North Carolina commit, Jones made only one official visit … to Oklahoma. He announced his commitment on Twitter the very next day.

Apparently Stoops and the Sooners coaching staff’s ability to remain connected to Jones was a critical factor in his decision. He’s the 27th member of Oklahoma’s 2017 class, with 11 of those players already in classes on campus. Jones will bring even more stark athleticism to that class, as his highlights below ably demonstrate.