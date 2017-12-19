Oklahoma softball coach Jason Sauer shot by local lawyer, in critical condition

A high school softball coach in Oklahoma was shot Friday night by a lawyer from the area and has been in critical condition, according to a report from the Tulsa World, among other sources.

Vinita softball coach Jason Sauer was allegedly shot Friday by local lawyer Karl Jones. The shooting occurred in an unidentified area home and was committed without a declared motive, though one report claimed Sauer was dating Jones’ ex-wife and the two were in the same house when Jones opened fire. Jones has since been booked into Craig County Jail on charges of shooting with intent to kill.

Sauer’s current and former players, and their families, were quick to come forward with praise about the coach, all with the hope that he will recover and be back in a dugout soon.

“He felt that if you can connect with the players, if you can make them believe in themselves and make them believe in what they’re doing, the team would ultimately be a success,” Ben Showler, Sauer’s former assistant coach at Vinita, told the World. “He loves his kids like nobody I’ve ever seen.”

Prayer Vigil to be Held for Vinita Softball Coach https://t.co/RUQK0hNBsB — 1310kzrg (@1310kzrg) December 17, 2017

That statement is apparently true of both Sauer’s biological children and the student athletes he’s coached. All will hope he makes a complete recovery, and as soon as possible. To that end they organized a prayer vigil Sunday night.