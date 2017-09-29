Oklahoma State's only 2018 commit, four-star Antwann Jones, reopens recruitment

Antwann Jones, a four-star scorer out of Oak Ridge (Tampa), announced Thursday that he was reopening his recruitment.
Jones had been committed to Oklahoma State.
The announcement doesn’t come as much of a shock, given the circumstances. On Tuesday, Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans was arrested as part of a wide-ranging FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting.
Evans was fired Thursday. Jones committed to the Cowboys less than two weeks ago.