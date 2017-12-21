Oklahoma superintendent resigns weeks after being looped in to hazing allegations

The superintendent of the Bixby (Okla.) school district has resigned amidst an ongoing investigation to sexual assault committed by members of the school’s football team, including at least one incident that allegedly took place at his house.

As reported by Tulsa Fox affiliate KOKI, Bixby superintendent Robert Kyle Woods resigned from his position at a special meeting of the Board of Education on Tuesday evening.

His resignation comes in the wake of the allegations that five members of the Bixby football team assaulted a teammate at Woods’ house earlier in the fall season.

That incident has led to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation deep dive into the action of Woods and other Bixby administrators who are accused of attempting to cover up the episode.

It’s unknown how Woods’ resignation will impact the ongoing investigation into both the alleged hazing and coverup. If certainly does nothing to exclude him from further culpability depending on the investigation’s findings.