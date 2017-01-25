Old Dominion commit sets North Carolina record with 16 3-pointers in game

Northwood Temple, Michael Hueitt Jr. with a NEW NC High School Record. 16 3's in one game!!! #NTASniper pic.twitter.com/kufStP5IID — Brandon Willie (@CoachBWillie) January 25, 2017

The North Carolina state motto is a Latin phrase “Esse Quam Videri,” meaning “To be, rather than to seem.”

Michael Hueitt Jr. certainly epitomized “being” Tuesday night.

A Northwood Temple Academy (Fayetteville, N.C.) guard and Old Dominion recruit, Hueitt Jr. made 16 3-pointers Tuesday night in his team’s 123-38 blowout win over host Grace Christian (Sanford, N.C.).

Hueitt Jr., who transferred from High Point Christian, finished the night with 51 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds. Per his Twitter bio, his nickname is “Cheat Codes.”

51 points, 14 assists, 7 rebounds and 4 steals come on man! 😈🔥 — Michael Hueitt, Jr (@Michaelhueitt25) January 25, 2017

According to the Fayetteville Observer, Hueitt Jr.’s mark surpasses the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) state record of 14 shared by Ty Carter of Bessemer City, set in 2005, and Darius McGhee of Roxboro Community School in 2015.

While his total was the best in state history, the Observer however states that Hueitt Jr.’s performance will be left out of the NCHSAA record book, which doesn’t recognize achievements made in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association, of which Northwood Temple is a member.

As it turns out, in Northwood Temple’s next game on Thursday, Hueitt won’t be the only recent 50-point scorer on the court. Hueitt’s team head to play Oak Hill (Va.) Academy, a team that includes Charlotte’s own Ty-Shone Alexander. Alexander scored 50 points with 13 3-pointers of his own in a win on Tuesday.

Oak Hill's TyShon Alexander, who lives in CLT, has 50 Tues & Fayetteville star coached by former CLT star does same https://t.co/5EvgDerrkr pic.twitter.com/8pQULYuvOH — Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) January 25, 2017

That should be a great matchup, one with more than enough attempts from long range. To borrow again from the motto, it will likely be memorable, rather than just seeming memorable.