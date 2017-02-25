Oldham County beats South Oldham in 29th District

Once again, the road to the Eighth Region goes through Oldham County in the 29th District.

The host Colonels, the No. 14 team in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings, got a big night from Jackson Gibson to hold off No. 16 South Oldham 76-70 in the district final Friday night.

Gibson, a junior guard, led all scorers with 25 points. He got nine of those in the fourth quarter, seven coming in the final 1:12 to secure the seventh consecutive district title for the Colonels (26-5). That included a steal in the Dragons’ end of the court, which he took all the way for a layup to make it 73-62 with 1:03 remaining.

“I knew the person I was guarding was a shooter,” said Gibson, who was out near the top of the key. “I knew they were trying to get up for the three. So, I just got in the passing lane and made a play.”

Both teams will advance to next week’s Eighth Region tournament at Henry County, where the Dragons (25-5) will seek to defend its title.

Oldham County never trailed after the game’s first four minutes, with a Zach Larimore baseline jumper giving the Colonels an 11-10 lead with 4:23 left in the opening quarter. Larimore’s bucket started an 8-0 run that extended the Oldham County lead to 17-10 with 2:02 remaining in the first quarter.

South Oldham cut that lead to 17-15 by the end of the period. However, Oldham County used a 9-2 run midway through the second to begin pulling away. Gibson had four points during that run, which gave the Colonels a 30-20 lead with 2:50 remaining in the first half.

The Colonels lead grew to 51-39 with 1:41 left in the third quarter before one of the state’s most prolific 3-point offenses got into gear.

Consecutive, long-distance 3-pointers by Devin Young cut the Colonels’ lead to 59-56 with 6:12 remaining. Two minutes later, a Dyllon Hoover 3-pointer would cut Oldham County’s lead to 65-62.

But that was as close as the Dragons got the rest of the way thanks to Gibson. Besides the layup, Gibson sank 5-of-6 free throws in the final 72 seconds to preserve the victory and walk away with Tournament MVP honors.

“Jackson’s tough,” Oldham County coach Coy Zerheusen said. “Man, when he’s into it, he’s leading us. We’ve got a bunch of guys who can do that, but Jackson stepped up tonight. And that was big time.”

South Oldham finished making just 10 of 29 shots from the perimeter, as Dragons coach Steve Simpson credited the Colonels defense from keeping them off target early. After making their first two 3-pointers to start the game, the Dragons made just one of their next 10.

The Dragons entered Friday having made a state-best 344 3-pointers (and the second highest all-time mark in the state, according to Simpson) and shooting 41.2 percent, good for fourth in the state.

Zerheusen said he expects these two team to meet again next week. Simpson was a bit more cautious, but hopeful for a rematch.

“Hopefully, we’ll get over to Henry County and be able to knock some down earlier,” Simpson said.

Ismail Jones added 12 points for the Colonels, who also got 11 from Travis Henderson.

Jo Griffin scored 11 of his 22 points in the third quarter to lead the Dragons. Young finished with 17.

BOYS’ 29TH DISTRICT FINAL

At Oldham County

Oldham County 76, South Oldham 70

South Oldham (25-5, 16-3 Eighth Region)

Sam Beard 4p, David Beyerle 6p, Jo Griffin 22p, Peyton Hicks 2p, Dyllon Hoover 7p, Dustin Hubrich 2p, Luke Morrison 10p, Devin Young 17p.

Oldham County (26-5, 13-0 Eighth Region)

Andre Brewer 3p, Cameron Covany 3p, Jackson Gibson 25p, Christian Harper 2p, Ryan Heelan 8p, Travis Henderson 11p, Ismail Jones 12p, Zach Larimore 9p, Caleb Strunk 3p.