Oldham County powers past Collins

Oldham County boys basketball, coming off a win just a few days ago over powerhouse Trinity, kept up their torrid play by pulling away for a 71-48 win over the increasingly shorthanded Collins Titans.

“I feel like we had a lot of momentum after beating South (Oldham), North (Oldham) and Trinity and now coming off of this one, I feel like we’ll use it to keep building and keep growing as a team,” said Oldham County junior point guard Jackson Gibson, who had 14 points, five steals and a game-high seven assists.

Oldham County (15-4) never trailed and led by at least nine points the final 22:43 of the game as the Titans (15-5), who were missing two injured starters and had a third starter limping after the game, struggled against the Colonels’ defense.

Collins was without junior guard Jacob Feltner (jaw) and junior wing Nick Fort (ankle) and senior post Dominique Turner had 11 points and five rebounds before suffering a left-leg injury.

“It’s next man up. It’s what we have to do,” said Titans senior post Charlie Cochran, who had a team-high 13 points to go along with a game-best 16 rebounds. “We just have to go hard in practice and do what we have to do.”

While Collins is trying to find a new offensive identity with a patchwork quilt of a rebuilt lineup, the Colonels had no such issues with offensive fluidity. By the time Oldham County had taken its ninth trip down the court, all five starters had already scored.

“Out of our offense, we try to find the open man and get easy buckets,” said Colonels junior forward Zach Larimore, who scored a game-high 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting while pulling down a team-high 10 rebounds and coming up with a game-high six steals.

About the only time Oldham County struggled offensively was in the second quarter, when it went more than 3 minutes without a field goal. The Titans’ ballhandling woes, however, kept Collins from making a dent in its deficit. The Titans finished with 28 turnovers, with four of those coming on consecutive steals by the Colonels in the second period to keep Collins at bay.

“That’s good and that’s what we want to do,” Oldham County coach Coy Zerhusen said of the Colonels’ defense. “That’s our style. We’re going to try to keep teams from running their stuff and letting them get the easy shots that they want to get. And the biggest thing for us is when we get some of those turnovers, it turns into some easy offense.”

OLDHAM COUNTY 71, COLLINS 47

COLLINS (15-5)

Eric Mowder 6p; Dayvion McKnight 5p; Charlie Cochran 13p, 16r, 2b; Nick Eades 1p; Dominique Turner 11p, 5r; Marcellus Vail 9p, 4r; Kyle Perdue 2a.

OLDHAM COUNTY (15-4)

Ryan Heelan 8p, 3r; Ismail Jones 6p, 2a; Jackson Gibson 14p, 7a, 5s; Travis Henderson 8p, 6r; Zach Larimore 17p, 10r, 6s, 2a; Caleb Strunk 5p, 2s; Andre Brewer 8p; Jameson Meinhold 3p; Nicholas Coleman 2p; Cameron Covany 3s.