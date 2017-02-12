Oldham County wrestlers continue regional run

Oldham County High School got individual titles from five of its wrestlers and squeaked by Woodford County to capture its seventh straight Region Five championship on Saturday at Franklin County.

The Colonels outpointed Woodford County 249-247 and qualified 12 wrestlers for the State Championships set for Feb. 17-18 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. The top four finishers in each regional weight class earn spots to State.

South Oldham finished third in the team standings with 145 points, followed by North Oldham (139) and Anderson County (109).

Oldham County got victories Saturday from Carson Deckard (106 pounds), Jacob McClintic (138), Lucas Carrillo (160), Daniel Kimbell (195) and Alex Roberts (220).

North Oldham’s Sam Jenkins took the title at 170 pounds.

REGION FIVE WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Franklin County High School

Top four finishers in each weight class advance to state

Team scores: 1. Oldham County 249; 2. Woodford County 247; 3. South Oldham 145; 4. North Oldham 139; 5. Anderson County 109; 6. Scott County 88; 7. Franklin County 74.5; 8. Western Hills 49; 9. Spencer County 28; 10. Grant County 9.

106 pounds: 1st – Carson Deckard (Oldham County) def. Bryce Moberly (North Oldham), 7-3; 3rd – Reece Goss (Woodford County) def. Cayden Graham (Scott County), 6-2.

113: 1st – Adam Bender (Woodford County) def. Brett Shea (Oldham County), 16-0; 3rd – Dylan Preston (Scott County) def. Ethan Fowler (Anderson County), 5-0).

120: 1st – Chase Yost (Woodford County) pinned Zach Manns (Franklin County), 1:24; 3rd – Khalid Asad (Oldham County), no match.

126: 1st – Tylan Tucker (Woodford County) def. Drew Johnson (North Oldham), 6-4; 3rd – Ben Lundy (South Oldham) def. Truman Galusha (Scott County), 7-0).

132: 1st – Wyatt Andreoni (Woodford County) def. Anthony Pierce (South Oldham), 5-2; 3rd – Ethan Murphy (North Oldham) pinned Jaydon Garr (Western Hills), 1:23.

138: 1st – Jacob McClintic (Oldham County) pinned Chase Fink (Anderson County), 1:51; 3rd – Ronan Wyatt (Woodford County) pinned Walker McCubbin (South Oldham), 0:57.

145: 1st – Joey Roberts (Woodford County) def. Jacob Henley (Oldham County), 15-6; 3rd – Nathaniel Lawrence (Franklin County) pinned Andrew Lykins (Anderson County), 0:59.

152: 1st – Kenneth Sunbom (Anderson County) pinned Isaiah Hale (Oldham County), 3:03; 3rd – Cameron Bixler (Franklin County) def. Marik Black (Woodford County), 9-3.

160: 1st – Lucas Carrillo (Oldham County) pinned Alex Thompson (South Oldham), 1:48; 3rd – Isreal Angeles (Woodford County) pinned Sean Joerendt (Scott County), 1:31.

170: 1st – Sam Jenkins (North Oldham) def. Eli Soeder (Oldham County), 7-2; 3rd – Mason Hall (South Oldham) pinned Joseph Taylor (Anderson County), 0:56.

182: 1st – Max Andreoni (Woodford County) pinned Andrew Vazquez (Oldham County), 1:13; 3rd – Jacob Smith (Western Hills) pinned Jack Pence (Spencer County), 0:42.

195: 1st – Daniel Kimbell (Oldham County) def. Andrew Varble (Woodford County), 4-2; 3rd – Brad Bailey (South Oldham) pinned Andrew Maupin (Franklin County), 2:01.

220: 1st – Alex Roberts (Oldham County) pinned Jack Hill (Woodford County), 5:01; 3rd – R.J. Boies (Anderson County) def. Tyler Kassinger (South Oldham), 11-6.

285: 1st – Nic Lolli (Scott County) def. Landin Jones (North Oldham), injury; 3rd – Connor McCubbin (South Oldham) pinned Hunter Elkins (Oldham County), 1:28.