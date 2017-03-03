Ole Miss releases signee Tae-Kion Reed following guns-related arrest

That escalated quickly.

Just two days after New Hope (Miss.) senior and Ole Miss defensive tackle signee Tae-Kion Reed was arrested in connection with the burglary of a dozen-odd firearms, the Rebels released him from his national letter of intent, according to a tweet from Oxford Eagle Ole Miss reporter Davis Potter.

Reed’s apparent summary dismissal is the capstone to an absolutely brutal week for the Ole Miss football program. There were additional penalties sent down from the NCAA, a self-imposed one-year bowl ban, Reed’s arrest and now his dismissal. That doesn’t even take into consideration the doubt swirling around head coach Hugh Freeze’s future in the aftermath of the NCAA’s investigations.

Where Reed goes from here relies on a number of variables, not least of which is whether or not he’s spending time in prison. Whether Ole Miss acts to fill Reed’s vacant scholarship will also depend on a number of variables, including whether they lose some scholarship slots as a punitive measure from the NCAA.