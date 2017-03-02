Ole Miss signee Tae-Kion Reed, who threw Mississippi State hat, arrested for stealing 'a variety' of guns

Remember when Tae-Kion Reed earned national headlines for aggressively tossing a Mississippi State hat before donning one of the Ole Miss variety on National Signing Day? He may not be such a surefire enrollee in Oxford now following a disturbing arrest on Tuesday.

Reed, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive tackle for New Hope High in Mississippi, was arrested and charged with burglary of an acquaintance’s home. The football signee allegedly stole as many as 12 firearms in the theft, with roughly half of them recovered since the incident. Per reports from the Dispatch and CBS affiliate WCBI, additional arrests could be forthcoming in the case, and no initial trial date has been set for Reed.

The prospective future Rebel’s arrest was just the latest bit of tough news for Ole Miss, which suffered through a dismal February that included additional NCAA sanctions, increased concern about the job security of head coach Hugh Freeze and the failure of two-year Rebels quarterback Chad Kelly to earn an invitation to the NFL Combine.

Naturally, the concerns about Reed are much more pressing, and real in their threat to his role at Ole Miss, not to mention his freedom in general. While it’s unknown what evidence police hold against him, if it’s as significant as it appears it might take a miracle for him to eventually land at Ole Miss, particularly under current circumstances.