Olentangy Liberty (Ohio) takes over top spot, St. Benedict's Prep (N.J.) No. 2 in latest Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings

Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) has moved to the top of the USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer Rankings.

The Patriots have surrendered just a single goal en route to a perfect 6-0 record.

St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) is up six spots to No. 2, followed by Bradley-Bourbounnais (Ill.), which rose three spots to No. 3. Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) dropped a spot to No. 4, while Denver East entered the rankings to round out the top five.

In all, 11 newcomers entered the rankings this week.