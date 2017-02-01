Oliver Martin: 'I had been thinking about this decision for so long'

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px Helvetica; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px Helvetica; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000; min-height: 13.0px}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

IOWA CITY, Ia. — An hour after committing to Michigan Monday night, Oliver Martin was back on the road.

He was driving to meet with Sara Sullivan, his former middle school math and science teacher who’s now a personal tutor and essentially a part of the Martin family. His “cool aunt,” Sullivan says.

Martin missed a lot of school for recruiting visits. So the senior at Iowa City West had — and still has — a lot of work to catch up on, particularly for his advanced placement statistics class and his college writing class at Kirkwood.

But that kind of stress is likely nothing to an 18-year-old who’s just spent weeks with nearly every Midwest college sports fan tracking him.

“I think that he was just glad to have a few minutes to kind of process and breathe for a minute, and not look at social media,” Sullivan said Tuesday morning. “So I think he was glad to focus on something other than (recruiting) for a long time, for as long as we worked.

“We worked a lot.”

Martin briefly dipped his toes back into the recruiting world Tuesday. As was the case during his recruitment, Martin didn’t want to take any calls, but he did answer a few questions from the Des Moines Register and Iowa City Press-Citizen via email Tuesday night.

DMR/ICPC: Does it feel like you can breathe easier now?

Martin: Yes, it is nice to be confident in my decision.

What was going through your mind during the car ride to Sullivan’s after committing?

Martin: Sara is a huge Hawkeye fan, her whole family is. So honestly, what I was thinking about was what I was going say to her when I saw her.

That moment when you pressed “tweet” to announce your commitment — describe that moment and any celebration with your family.

Martin: It was hard to believe that I was at this point. I had been thinking about this decision for so long; it kind of seemed surreal. I was both nervous and excited.

The obvious question: What ultimately made Michigan the pick?

Martin: Too many factors to list. There were a lot of factors, both academic and athletic factors. There wasn’t just one or two things that led me to my decision. It was an accumulation of all of them and simply a really good feeling about the 2017 commits, the players, coaches and staff.

Was there a moment during the Michigan visit when you thought, “Yup, this is the place for me”?

Martin: There wasn’t a single moment. I felt good about the decision that I had arrived at and the choice I was going to make. I talked to my parents and then committed.

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.