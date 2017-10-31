The Olivia Nelson-Ododa Blog: Motivation to get back to No. 1, upcoming Duke visit and more

Winder-Barrow (Winder, Ga.) forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa is the No. 5 player in the ESPN HoopGurlz 100 for 2018 and has a top five of Duke, UConn, Georgia, South Carolina and Florida State. Now Nelson-Ododa has agreed to give USA TODAY exclusive access into her world by chronicling everything from intimate details about her recruitment to her everyday life in a blog.

Hey world, I’m back with my fifth blog!

So I’m excited to announce that I just got cleared to practice! It’s still no-contact, but I’ve been cleared to do conditioning and skill work and things like that.

It really gets me back into the groove of things because my PT said that they’re looking at mid-November as the time that I’ll be able to get back on the court playing. That’s perfect because that’s when we start anyway.

As long as I keep working hard I should be back really soon so I’m very excited about that.

A lot of people talk about rankings and the thing that they say is that they don’t matter, but I don’t think that’s true to a competitor.

We all care on some level about our ranking so when I saw that I dropped from No. 1 to No. 5 it motivated me.

Now, I expected to drop because I haven’t played all summer just being out with this injury; I would probably be mad if someone wasn’t playing and stayed at No. 1.

But, for me, I just use it as motivation to get back to No. 1!

OK so let’s talk about my recruitment.

I’m down to five schools now: Duke, UConn, Georgia, South Carolina and Florida State. I have my fourth visit coming up this weekend to Duke and then I’ll see what I want to do after this one. I don’t know if I’ll take the last visit as of now.

I’m planning to sign during the Early Signing Period so after this visit I’ll sit down with my parents and weigh things out.

These visits are so important to me because I, honestly, don’t know what I’m gonna do.

With my timeline I do feel pressure, but it’s good pressure. I’m excited to figure it all out.

I haven’t felt more pressure from the coaches even though they know I’ll be deciding soon. It’s been about the same.

At this point, I know where they stand and they know I have genuine interest in their school.

OK, so let’s talk school; there are about five weeks left in the semester and I am proud to say that I have all A’s!

I want to keep that going!

Oh right now I’m watching Riverdale. That’s a great show, you guys definitely should check it out.

OK, as always, thanks again for reading my blog. I’ll see you next time in my next blog.

