Olympian Sydney McLaughlin sets national HS record in 300 meters

Olympian Sydney McLaughlin had added another national high school record to her collection.

McLaughlin, from Union Catholic (N.J.), set the mark in the 300 meters at the inaugural Artie O’Connor Invitational at The Armory in New York with a time of 36.82 seconds, according to DyeStat.com.

The previous record was 36.96 seconds by Francena McCorory in 2006.

McLaughlin narrowly missed the record at the Millrose Games last Saturday with a time of 37.09 seconds.

“There a so many more people at Millrose and it got to my head a little bit. I didn’t run my race,” McLaughlin told DyeStat.com. “I felt like I was going along with the flow and wasn’t competing.”

McLaughlin is already the national recordholder in the 400 meters indoors and the 400-meter hurdles outdoors

McLaughlin was named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year last spring.

Along with running for her high school team, McLaughlin was part of a Team USA dream team that set the world record in the distance medley relay at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston.

Also at the meet, a team from the New Jersey-New York Track Club — Donn Cabral, Ford Palmer, Graham Crawford and Kyle Merber — broke the world record in the 4 x mile relay in a time of 16:12.81.