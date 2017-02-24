Olympic boxer Claressa Shields to headline LSJ Sports Awards

Olympic champion boxer Claressa Shields will join the Lansing State Journal as it celebrates the best of high school sports in mid-Michigan this spring.

Shields, a 21-year old Flint native who has twice won gold at the Olympics and also is a world champion, will be the keynote speaker for the second annual Lansing State Journal Sports Awards.

This year’s awards ceremony, which is being sponsored by Sparrow, MSU Federal Credit Union, Lansing Community College and Dean Transportation, will be at 8 p.m. May 31 at the Wharton Center on Michigan State University’s campus. Athletes in 31 sports, from football and basketball to bowling and competitive cheer, who were named to a Lansing State Journal dream team will be the LSJ’s guests at the event and receive complimentary tickets.

The players of the year for each sport, the Male and Female Athletes of the Year and other special awards will be given at the ceremony.

The event is open to the public. Tickets are $28 and pre-registration is available at sportsawards.lansingstatejournal.com.

Athletes who were named to fall dream teams and have not received an invitation to the event should contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com or James Edwards at jledwards@lsj.com.

