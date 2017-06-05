Olympic silver medalist Danny Harris fired from coaching job for allegedly soliciting a minor

Danny Harris earned a silver medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and has recently served as an assistant track coach at Gabrielino.

His coaching career is now almost certainly at an end, following charges that he contacted a minor at the school with the explicit intent of developing a sexual relationship with the teen.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the San Gabriel Unified School District relieved Harris of his position at the school more than two weeks ago when reports of the pending charged against him first emerged. Since then, San Gabriel Police have worked with school district officials to conduct an official investigation into the allegations, leading to the formal charges and an arrest of the now-former coach on Friday.

Harris famously fell from the fame of his Olympic triumphs into drug addiction before regaining his sober footing and making a return to the track and, eventually, to coaching teenagers. In addition to his work with Gabrielino, Harris also operates Danny Harris Training, an athletic coaching and personal training company where he provides individualized sessions and training to improve the speed of track athletes and others aiming to reach top prospect speed.

While Harris could not be reached to comment on the current allegations against him, he had recently spoken to the Times about the circuitous path he took to coaching.