Omaha girls basketball team breaks losing streak more than four years long

New Story: Bryan High School Girls Varsity Basketball beat Omaha Central High School 69-59 https://t.co/fqkQ2zZBv7 pic.twitter.com/Rj3vDKbCMj — Omaha Bryan Bears (@omahabryanbears) January 19, 2017

An entire class of students had come and gone at Omaha’s Bryan High (Neb.) between victories by the Lady Bears. The current class of Bears ensured that won’t happen for at least another four years following a long-awaited victory against crosstown rival Omaha Central.

As reported by the Omaha World-Herald and Omaha Bryan’s self-published website, the Bears topped Omaha Central, 69-59, on Wednesday, using a 25-12 edge in the fourth quarter, including a 16-0 run that gave the team an advantage it never relinquished.

As one might expect, the reaction from the Bryan players at the final whistle was nothing short of pure delirium:

GVBB final score Bryan 69, Central 59. Go Lady Bears pic.twitter.com/OvWJqHZKso — Omaha Bryan Bears (@omahabryanbears) January 19, 2017

“This means so much, especially to our seniors,’’ Bryan head coach Reshea Bristol, a former star in the program, told the World-Herald. “Some of them had never won a game.’

“I feel like I’m also a conqueror. I’m trying to help turn this program around, and this is a step in the right direction. … Our team had to be mentally tough to make it through this. Now that the streak is over, we can move on.’’