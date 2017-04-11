On eight-year anniversary of last defeat, No. 1 McDonogh girls lacrosse team going strong

On April 11, 2009, the Canandaigua (N.Y.) Academy girls lacrosse team did something no team has done in the exactly eight years since – it defeated McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.).

Little did anybody in the lacrosse world know that that the 12-10 decision in Owings Mills would spark the sport’s longest winning streak in U.S. scholastic history.

In the octet of years since, McDonogh has rattled off 166 consecutive victories to go with eight straight state titles.

The latest victory came Monday against traditional Washington, DC-area power Bishop Ireton (Alexandria, Va.), an 18-5 whitewashing to extend the winning streak that was already the nation’s longest ever entering the season.

RELATED: Super 25 Girls Lacrosse Expert Rankings

At 11-0, No. 1 McDonogh doesn’t show signs of stopping. This win came on the heels of Saturday’s 11-5 victory over Good Counsel (Olney, Md.), which is ranked No. 10 in the latest Super 25 Girls Lacrosse Rankings.

“I think it helps us to play these teams so there’s going to be no surprises going forward,” Eagles coach Chris Robinson told the Baltimore Sun after Monday’s win. “Bishop Ireton plays a really good zone defense. Good Counsel was a really athletic, awesome man-to-man. Different styles, different types of players, so when we go back against our IAAM competition, we’re hopefully not seeing anything new.”

By final score, only one of the Eagles’ 11 victories this year has been on the close side, according to the results on Lax Power. A 13-11 victory over fellow Owings Mills school (and current No. 24 in the Super 25) Garrison Forest put a scare into the streak. Outside of that close call, though, McDonogh has won its other games by an average of 13.6 goals a contest.

Up next for the Eagles is a meeting with St. Mary’s (Annapolis, Md.), followed by three other chances to extend the streak. If they can stay unbeaten, the biggest upcoming test for the Eagles is a game at Notre Dame Prep (Towson, Md.) on April 27. Notre Dame is the No. 3 team in the country according to the Super 25 rankings.

The last Maryland team to beat the Eagles? That was John Carroll (Bel Air, Md.), in an 11-6 decision in the 2008 A Conference final. In the days since, McDonogh hasn’t backed down from a challenge, no matter what state the team is from.

It is eight years to the day after the program’s last loss, eight years to the day since Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” was atop the Billboard pop charts.

Like a good card player, the Eagles haven’t flinched. And if their recent past is any indication, don’t expect them to anytime soon.