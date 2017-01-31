One of a coach's biggest challenges in recruiting? Not eating too much

Some college coaches eat biscuits and gravy for breakfast, while others go the sunflower seeds and coffee route https://t.co/B9BNnu7B0b pic.twitter.com/zyqrnRrAvr — AL.com sports (@aldotcomSports) January 31, 2017

Unlike the young men these coaches are pursuing, you won’t find the heights and weights of college football coaches and recruiters listed on the 247Sports Composite. And many coaches likely prefer it that way.

As for many of us, December and January can be especially trying on the waste line of college football coaches. In college football recruiting, in particular, those two months are crunch time, the homestretch to get the best remaining student-athletes to come to your school.

And with crunch time comes, well, sometimes a lot of crunching – depending on the consistency of the food on the table, of course. John Talty of AL.com digs into this topic today, one that might not cross one’s mind on the eve of Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

The results vary, but there is some humor in the thought of coaches who are already full sitting down for a home-cooked meal with a top recruit’s family.

One Southeastern Conference coach sat down to a meal of chicken curry. Not wanting to possibly offend the family, he ate it. Not without some second thoughts.

“I needed that like I needed a hole in my head,” he told AL.com with a laugh.

Bobby Williams, a special assistant to Alabama head coach Nick Saban, has been coaching since 1982. He’s experienced all types of cuisine from his travels, and he can still recall the dinner at his first recruiting trip in Louisiana.

“We had a meal once, and I had no idea what I was eating,” Williams said. “He just said sit there and eat it.” The coach’s leap of faith was rewarded. He later found out it was boudin balls with rice and red gravy. “It was very good, very spicy.”

According to Talty, five-star Alabama signee Tua Tagovailoa served pork chops, lawlaw and rice when Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian made the trip to Honolulu, Hawaii. And when Georgia head coach and former Alabama defensive coordinator Kirby Smart UGA quarterback signee Jake Fromm, he ate a catered meal of pulled pork, brisket, turkey and sausage. “We had a whole big bang,” Fromm said. “It was really good food.”

Some, like Alabama co-defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, don’t give in to the large meal, eating a heavy diet of sunflower seeds.

“Sunflower seeds and coffee,” said Lupoi, who ranks as Alabama’s top recruiter this cycle.

Needless to say, though, the struggle is real during the recruiting cycle.

“Staying in shape and getting a workout in that’s the toughest time of the year,” Alabama receivers coach Billy Napier tells AL.com. “When you are on the grind and moving from city to city and school to school, it requires a lot of self-discipline. Definitely an issue.”

You can read the rest of Talty’s story mixing food and recruiting here.