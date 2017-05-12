One of nation's most up and coming junior doubles team is Heaven and Heck

There are certain pairings that are just meant to be: Peanut butter and jelly, Sonny and Cher, Heaven and Heck.

Yes, like Sonny and Cher, that last pair is an actual human duo, and they’re in the process of breaking through on the ITF junior circuit. Competing in the Copa Badia tournament in Coral Gables, Fla., Zion Heaven and Hunter Heck advanced to the doubles semifinals.

Hunter Heck and his partner are into the Semifinals in Doubles at the Copa Badia ITF!

They won 26 76 10 8👌 pic.twitter.com/AlM255A6sj — Evert Tennis Academy (@EvertTennis) May 11, 2017

Heaven is a junior from Pearl City, Hawaii. Heck is a freshman from Minnesota. We have no idea how they got paired together, but they did, and now it would be beyond cruel to break them up.

With one semifinals appearance already on deck, Heaven and Heck are off to a strong start. Of course, as their names allude to all too clearly, it’s all about how they finish, not how they start.