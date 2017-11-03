USA Today Sports

One of the nation's top long snappers, Justin Mader, celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

Magnolia (Texas) long snapper Justin Mader received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Mader, is the 2nd-ranked long snapper in the country, according to ESPN.

Justin presented his father, Mark, with the Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

