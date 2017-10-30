One of the top running backs in Texas, Maurice Washington, receives Under Armour All-America Game jersey

Trinity Christian School (Cedar Hill, Texas) running back Maurice Washington received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Monday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Washington, a 6-foot, 175-pound four-star, is the No. 2 ranked running back out of Texas and 15th-ranked in the country, according to ESPN.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.