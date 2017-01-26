One View: Galena football players should learn responsibility

After reading your article and the subsequent complaint filed by three young men suing their coach [“Three Galena High football players sue coach for ‘bullying’ them off the team“], I have to wonder. As someone who has played football at both the high school and college level, as well as coached youth sports I know what an honor it is to be selected by your coach and teammates to be a team captain. As a captain, you are the individual who the rest of the team looks to for leadership. So when these three supposed leaders gave younger teammates “testosterone-enhancing supplements,” I’m sure their coach didn’t believe these individuals lived up to the expectations of a leader and/or team captain. [Editor’s note: According to the lawsuit, the players were accused of providing the supplements; they deny doing this.]

The coach didn’t dismiss them from the team, these individuals quit, and now they want to sue the coach for a lesson their parents should have provided. What a missed opportunity to teach your kids a lesson. As for these kids playing at the next level, one would have to ask if any coach would want an athlete that did not take responsibility for their own actions. Knowing how these players reacted, could they handle the discipline at a higher level? I’m certain the first time a college coach raised his voice, these kids would be out the door.

Three Galena High football players sue coach for ‘bullying’ them off the team

A lawsuit like this has a chilling effect on those dedicated individuals who take the time to better our children. If we have come to a point that a coach cannot discipline or raise his/her voice to a high school athlete we are in serious trouble. Frivolous lawsuits such as this place an undue burden on our already strapped school district. If, in fact, the Washoe County School District takes the position that it is more economical to settle a case like this than to stand up and fight frivolous lawsuits then we have only created a larger beast that will continue to come feed at the public trough. Our teachers and administration are almost paralyzed for fear of what may be misinterpreted and misconstrued, what will the future bring? Nothing more than a day care center with children who will never learn the skills of becoming responsible adults.

Truly, this lawsuit is not about bullying, it’s about three young men not taking responsibility for their own actions and parents who missed an opportunity to teach their kids a very valuable lesson that there are consequences to your actions. Instead these kids learned that if you don’t get your way place the blame somewhere else and mom and Dad will sue on your behalf. I don’t know about most of you but I find this very troubling.

Jim Werbeckes played for the University of Nevada under Coach Ault, 1981-83. He has lived in Northern Nevada since in 1981. His nephew is on the Galena High School Football team..