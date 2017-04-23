Only a freshman, Chris Tyree already making a name for himself at The Opening Regional

CENTREVILLE, Va. — At 5-9 and 170 pounds, Chris Tyree doesn’t stand out in a crowd until you see him run.

Earlier this month in a track meet, he ran the 100 meters in 10.87 seconds and the 200 in 22.42 seconds and at 15, he’s likely to get bigger and faster.

The Thomas Dale (Chester, Va.) running back was one of only a handful of freshmen at the Washington, D.C., area regional for Nike’s The Opening on Sunday.

“It’s The Opening, so it’s definitely what I expected,” Tyree said. “There’s a lot of big-time guys here. I know a lot of the running backs here.”

Virginia Tech gave Tyree his first offer, the summer before he entered high school.

“My high school coach took my Little League film to (Virginia Tech) and they liked what they saw,” Tyree said. “Then I went to one of their summer camps and I did really well there and they offered me at the camp.”

Dale went 8-2 in the regular season and lost in the second round of the playoffs, but Tyree missed the playoffs with torn tissue near his collarbone. He finished the season with more than 1,000 all-purpose yards and was a second-team all-conference running back and returner and an honorable mention all-conference defensive back.

“They used me as a slotback early in the season, but my team had some injuries, so they moved me to my natural position, running back,” Tyree said. “I played running back for the past five games. I like running back.”

He has eight offers, mostly from ACC and SEC schools.

“Right now, I’m just concentrating on my high school career,” Tryee said. “I have plenty of time to think about college.”