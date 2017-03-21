Opening matchups set for 2017 National High School Invitational baseball

Huntington Beach (Calif.) will open defense of its National High School Invitational title against Winder-Barrow (Winder, Ga.) on Day 1 of the 2017 event at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C., on March 29.

The NHSI is a single-elimination event, with each team guaranteed to play four games. Play continues through April 1.

Other past participants returning are American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.), Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.) and Rocky Mountain (Fort Collins, Colo.).

California has four teams with Huntington Beach, Orange Lutheran, Dana Hills (Dana Point) and South Hill (West Covina). Florida has four team with American Heritage Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches), Canterbury School (Fort Myers) and Merritt Island.

Brother Rice (Chicago) becomes the first Illinois school in the field and joins Arlington (Tenn.), Cullman (Ala.), Malvern Prep (Malvern, Pa.) and Winder-Barrow.

Here is the full schedule for March 29 (all times ET):

Hough High School vs. Trinity Christian Academy (9 a.m.)

Archbishop McCarty High School vs. Arlington High School (10 a.m.)

American Heritage High School vs. Rocky Mountain High School (11 a.m.)

Merritt Island High School vs. Orange Lutheran High School (12:15 p.m.)

Canterbury School vs. Hamilton High School (1 p.m.)

South Hills High School vs. Brother Rice High School (2:30 p.m.)

Winder-Barrow High School vs. Huntington Beach High School (2:45 p.m.)

Cullman High School vs. Dana Hills High School (3:15 p.m.)

Schedules beyond Day 1 will be announced at the end of the previous day.

Seven games will be broadcast live on MLB.com and USABaseball.com, beginning with the game between Merritt Island and Orange Lutheran on opening day. The championship game also will be broadcast on April 1 (12:15 p.m. ET).