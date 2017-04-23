Three five-star recruits among four to earn Opening invites in D.C. area

Big names are heading to The Opening Finals in July after earning invitations at Sunday’s regional event in Centreville, Va.
- Taron Vincent, ranked as the No. 1 defensive tackle in the Class of 2018. An Ohio State commit from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), he returned to his home area to compete in the regional. Before transferring to IMG before his sophomore year, he played at the Gilman School in Baltimore. His father is former NFL Pro Bowl cornerback Troy Vincent.
- Ricky Slade, ranked as the No. 1 all-purpose back. Slade — from C.D. Hylton in Woodrbride, Va. — is a Penn State commit and competed in The Opening after returning from Saturday’s Blue-White Game in State College.
- A.J. Lytton, a five-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 3 cornerback in the class from Henry Wise (Upper Marlboro, Md.). Lytton remains uncommitted, although Florida State is seen as the early favorite from among his 17 reported offers.
- Michayle Salahuddin, a running back/athlete prospect from H.D. Woodson (Washington, D.C.). He has 31 reported offers thus far.