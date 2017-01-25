Opinion: They felt free to call my players the N-word

I am a black man who has, for the vast majority of my life, been proud to be an American. Lee Greenwood’s ballad always makes me emotional. I am also proud to be the boys’ basketball coach at West Lafayette (Ind.) High School.

Monday afternoon, two of my players, both of whom are black, were verbally assaulted by three young men in a black SUV. The men in the vehicle stopped to call them “n—–s.” I have been relatively silent about what has happened in our country since the election, but I can be silent no longer.

Eight years ago, we elected a black man president of the United States. I never thought that would happen in my lifetime, but it did. I believe that President Barack Obama’s election empowered black people in our country. I certainly felt that way.

Now I believe that we have empowered white bigots by electing a white bigot to the highest office in our country. Since the election, there have been far too many instances of bigots who feel that they can be who they are without fear of consequences.

We elected Donald Trump, who publicly ridiculed a handicapped member of the media, then denied it ever happened. This man has threatened the existence of the entire Islam faith, and now Muslim children (and adults) are fearful for their lives as they know them. I know because I work every day with many wonderful children who are Muslim.

I spent many, many hours in a locker room and heard lots of things that should not be said in public. Nothing I heard ever approached Mr. Trump’s “locker room talk” that he just brushed off. The truth is that we would have never elected Barack Obama president of the United States if he had said and done even a small portion of the things that Donald Trump has done just in the past few months. Nor should we have. Our president should be held to a higher standard than the average person. I hope Mr. Trump figures that out soon, and meets the standard.

I have a friend who said that we should be calm because God has a plan and is in all of this. I have another friend who said that Meryl Streep should stay out of all of this. I believe that God’s plan has included people like Abraham Lincoln, Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King, and yes, Meryl Streep. Thank God that President Lincoln, Ms. Parks, Dr. King and Ms. Streep and many others do not stay out of all of this. Dr. King said that “nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” I believe that we have empowered sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.

I sincerely hope that this works out better than I think it will. I hope that four years from now I will say that it wasn’t as bad as I thought. I have my doubts. My players (all of them), our youth and all of the people in our world deserve better than what is happening in our country right now. Right now, I just want to be proud to be an American again. Mostly what I feel now is shame.

Wood is basketball coach at West Lafayette High School in West Lafayette Ind.