Orange (Calif.) Lutheran takes over top spot, leads 13 new teams in Super 25 baseball rankings

Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.) wasn’t ranked to start the season, but the Lancers were listed among five teams to watch. Orange Lutheran followed through by winning the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C., last week, as senior right-hander Brenden Avventino earned two wins in the tournament.

The 12-1 Lancers are the new No. 1 in the first regular-season Super 25 high school baseball rankings, leading 13 new teams. The previous No. 1, Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.), didn’t fall far as the Mavericks are 15-1 and No. 4, behind two unbeaten teams: No. 2 Buchanan (Clovis, Calif.) and No. 3 Owasso, Okla., both of which were ranked to start the season.

The next highest new team is No. 5 North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.), which won its first 20 games and is 21-1. The Bulldogs bounced back in their last game with a 6-5 defeat of Duluth as L.J. Fisher drove in two runs.

The rest of the new teams: No. 6 Shawnee, Okla.; No. 7 University, Fort Lauderdale; No. 12 Green Valley (Henderson, Nev.); No. 13 Monsignor Pace (Miami Gardens, Fla.); No. 14 Spring Hill, Tenn.; No. 15 West Monroe, La.; No. 16 Lake Travis (Austin); No. 18 Boiling Springs (Spartanburg, S.C.); No. 19 Rancho Bernardo (San Diego); No. 20 Eastlake (Chulva Vista, Calif.); No. 21 Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) and No. 25 Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.).