Oregon coaches unveil new recruiting vehicle

With Thursday being the first day that coaches can get out and see recruits following the dead period, the University of Oregon coaches will be traveling across the state in a new vehicle.

According a tweet from new defensive backs coach Charles Clark, he and new defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt will travel with new coach Willie Taggart in a black SUV with Taggart’s “Do Something” slogan.

In his tweet showing the car, Leavitt emphasized the need for Oregon to take care of its home state. At the moment, only two of the top 35 ranked recruits in the state are Ducks commits — cornerback Demetrius Douglas from Portland Jesuit and offensive tackle Alex Forsyth from West Linn.

(h/t: 247Sports)