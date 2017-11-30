Oregon commit Steve Stephens celebrates Under Armour selection

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | November 30, 2017
Edison (Fresno, Calif.) safety Steve Stephens received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.
Stephens, a Oregon commit, is the 6th-ranked safety in the country, and the 8th overall recruit in California, according to ESPN.
The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.
