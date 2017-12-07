Oregon commits react to Willie Taggart leaving for Florida State

It was a quick year at Oregon for head coach Willie Taggart, who earlier this week agreed to a deal to be the next head coach at Florida State.

Before leaving Eugene, though, Taggart and his staff had assembled quite the class of recruits for 2018. According to the 247 Sports Composite team rankings, Oregon had the No. 9 recruiting class in the country as well as the best in the Pac-12. But that has obviously taken a hit in recent days.

On Wednesday, four-star wide receiver Miles Battle was the fourth potential Duck to decommit. The Ducks still have verbal commitments from 20 players in the 2018 class, 11 of them four-star recruits.

Over the last several days, those committed to the Ducks have taken to Twitter reacting to Taggart’s departure, with a mix of solidarity and incredulity. The news of Oregon naming co-offensive coordinator Mario Cristobal, no doubt a part of the recruiting process for many, appeared to be a popular move as well.

Much of the talk among those who have already committed to Oregon has been a commitment to brotherhood, often using the hashtag #TheMovement18.

Four-star quarterback Tyler Shough from Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) was among those who had a request for Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens.

Mr. Mullens, keeping @coacharroyoTheO , @coach_cristobal , @CoachJimLeavitt and countless others will play a huge factor for some of our commits and #TheMovement18 lives on… Me personally, and some these great coaches are also committed to the University and us as players. pic.twitter.com/TDuJaQfRb0 — Tyler Shough (@tylershough2) December 6, 2017

Meanwhile, a pair of four-star safeties still appear excited to take their official visits to Eugene this weekend. Safety Steve Stephens from Edison (Fresno, Calif.) is the prize recruit of the class, and he’ll be headed north with Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland, Calif.) senior Jevon Holland.

We in there bro 😁 can’t wait 🦆🦆💚💛 https://t.co/EQ6zuAI6gT — Steve Stephens (@Steve_Most_Dope) December 7, 2017

Stephens and Holland are two of the eight recruits who are taking official visits this weekend.

Holland had a plea similar to Shough’s, while also getting a laugh at Taggart’s transient nature.

If Mr. Mullens hires @coach_cristobal or @CoachJimLeavitt as Oregon's permanent head coach, you'll have the 2018 brotherhood back together, the original one!! Keep the staff & we'll keep the class.

#TheMovement18 🐣 — Jevón M. Holland (@HollandJevon) December 6, 2017

Four-star outside linebacker Adrian Jackson from Mullen (Denver, Colo.) couldn’t help but share his uncertainty at the whole situation.

Crazy how the movement is breaking up…😴 — Ádrîáń🎒🏴 (@AdrianJackson29) December 6, 2017

Offensive tackle commit Christopher Randazzo tweeted his displeasure with the disingenuous nature of his recruitment as Taggart was planning his exit, as did Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.) inside linebacker Eli’jah Winston.

A day before my visit and he still came into my house preaching Oregon… leaves a bad taste https://t.co/EsRVoL55yj — Christopher Randazzo (@Randazie) December 6, 2017

I didn’t know it would’ve been handled so ugly. Respect the decision 100% but leaving us clueless was messed up. — Łij™ (@EWinston34) December 5, 2017

All too ironically, #TheMovement18 was the hashtag Taggart was using before he actually made his move across the country.

Looking forward to a great day tomorrow with our team. Practice, find out where & who we play in the bowl game, 2017 Team banquet and then back on the road recruiting. Go Ducks! #TheMovement18 — Willie Taggart (@CoachTaggart) December 3, 2017

There is a long way to go in this recruiting cycle, so we will see how many members of the Class of 2018 choose to keep the Ducks as part of their future.