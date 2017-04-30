Oregon leads weekend recruiting winners with four commits

On the heels of more spring games, more college programs landed college commitments.

Oregon

The Ducks had a strong contingent of prospects on hand for its spring game and has two commitments already with others likely to come.

Dawson Jaramillo, ranked as the No. 4 player in the state of Oregon, committed. A four-star offensive tackle from Lake Oswego, Jaramillo is 6-5, 295 and the No. 15 offensive tackle in the Class of 2018.

Adrian Jackson, ranked as the No. 1 player in Colorado and the No. 7 outside linebacker in the nation, also committed to the Ducks. Jackson from Mullen (Denver) chose Oregon from among 13 offers.

Four-star defensive back Isaiah Bolden also committed. Bolden, a former Florida State commit from Wesley Chapel (Zephyrhills, Fla.), is ranked as the No. 18 cornerback in the class.

Three-star tight end Spencer Webb also joined the Ducks on Saturday. Webb, who is 6-5 and 235, had seen a surge in his recruiting with 17 offers. Ranked as the No. 63 tight end in the class, he is from Christian Brothers (Sacramento, Calif.).

Baylor

Three-star wide receiver Mark Milton committed to the Bears. Milton is 6-1 and 175 from Clear Brook (Friendswood, Texas). He chose Baylor from among eight offers.

Boston College

The Eagles landed New Jersey quarterback Johnny Langan, a 6-3 pro-style passer from Bergen Catholic (Oradell).

Langan threw for nearly 2,000 yards last season with 19 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also ran for four scores.

Texas A&M

Seth Small, the No. 7 kicker and No. 2 punter in the nation by Kohl’s Kicking, committed to the Aggies. The school could be in need of specialists soon and Small, from Katy (Texas), provides someone who can do both. He is Texas A&M’s first commitment since December.

Minnesota

New coach P.J. Fleck continues to add commits with three-star Mariano Sori-Marin, an outside linebacker from Providence Catholic (New Lennox, Ill.). He had eight offers, including several in the Ivy League.