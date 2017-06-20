Oregon lands commitment from 4-star Florida WR Warren Thompson

When new head football coach Willie Taggart left South Florida for Oregon, there was talk about building bridges to Taggart’s former stomping grounds in the Sunshine State. Now he’s demonstrating that was more than just talk.

On Monday, Taggart’s Ducks program received a commitment from four-star Seffner (Fla.) Armwood High wide receiver Warren Thompson. The 6-foot-3, circa 200-pound prospect chose Oregon ahead of Florida State and North Carolina, and made the announcement in a video he released on YouTube.

Per Rivals.com, Thompson was sold on how comfortable he felt on Oregon’s campus, despite being on the opposite side of the country.

“It just felt right,” Thompson told the assembled media following his announcement. “I didn’t get that feeling anywhere else. …

“I loved the people out there and the trees,” he said. “The campus was just perfect.”

Thompson’s most intriguing attribute may be just how little action he has actually received while on the field. The rising senior caught 23 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns as a junior, though the offense in which he performed was based on a heavy dose of the running game.

Of course, a lack of high school production does not necessarily indicate a lack of potential. That’s certainly the case with Thompson, who is a bona fide athletic freak who becomes an unstoppable possession receiver when near the end zone. If he live up to those attributes rather than his production when he arrives in Eugene, Thompson will be just as important a recruit as he appears to be for Oregon.