Oregon lands commitment from four-star ATH Tre-Shaun Harrison

The teen who may be the biggest high school football star in the Seattle area is crossing state lines to the South for college, with the Oregon Ducks and new coach Willie Taggart winning out a battle for his services.

Tre-Shaun Harrison, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound gamebreaker for Garfield High starred as both a wide receiver and running back, while also lining up as a safety and cornerback on the defensive side of the ball. He has the athleticism to contribute on either side for the Ducks, and that flexibility aligns perfectly with the kind of player that Taggart desperately wants to attract to his program.

Harrison announced his commitment to Oregon on Twitter, where he issed a message declaring that he planned to “shut down my recruiting.” Whether that means Harrison will also pass on taking his official visits remains to be seen, though his pledge to the Ducks certainly appears to be firm.

Harrison passing on in-state power and reigning Pac-12 champion Washington — not to mention other national powers including Michigan — is no small feat for Oregon, which moved up to No. 5 nationally with Harrison’s pledge. The program’s 15 commits in the Class of 2018 span the nation, from Florida to Washington state, and include nine four-star recruits among its 15 members.

Harrison’s lone public comments following his online announcement came via a Twitter direct message with the Seattle Times:

“I choose Oregon because I felt it would fit me best,” Harrison wrote in a Twitter direct message. “The staff (is) very cool, I liked the vibe there and the facility was very nice.”

Whether those sentiments are strong enough to solidify his decision in the months ahead remains to be seen.