Oregon lands yet another four-star recruit with Calif. S Jevon Holland

We don’t yet know if Willie Taggart will be a successful game coach at Oregon, but we sure do know he can recruit.

After a huge weekend that included commitments from five four-star recruits, the Ducks added another Monday, with the pledge of Jevon Holland, a four-star safety from Oakland’s Bishop O’Dowd High.

A dream has come true! Ecstatic to announce I have committed to the University of Oregon #DoSomething #TheMovement18 🔰🦆♻️🔱 pic.twitter.com/2qxAqsjA3a — Von🍀🌪 (@HollandJevon) May 1, 2017

Holland picked the Ducks ahead of 13 other scholarship offers, from programs including Notre Dame, Washington, UCLA, Nebraska and Colorado, among others.

Per Holland, Taggart had everything to do with his commitment.

“Coach Taggart is such a good guy,” Holland told 247Sports’ Tom Loy. “He separates himself from the rest. He makes you feel at home. It’s a matter of comfortability. That’s what it’s about for me.”

Taggart and his staff are reportedly still to finalize where they think Holland will slot in for the Ducks, but they’re clearly happy for him to be the eighth member of the team’s Class of 2018, six of which are four stars.