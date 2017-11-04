Oregon LB commit Adrian Jackson receives Under Armour All-American jersey during halftime ceremony

Prior to receiving his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Friday night as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour, Mullen (Denver, Colo.) senior Adrian Jackson had helped his team jump out to a 35-0 lead.

Fresh off a half in which he had caught two touchdowns, Jackson was being honored as one of the country’s best on the gridiron.

“This means a lot to me,” Jackson said during halftime of his team’s game against Northglenn. “It means a chance to show I’m one of the top players in the nation, to prove myself even further.”

A 6-2, 210-pound four-star, the Oregon-bound Jackson is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in Colorado and the No. 10 outside linebacker in the country according to the 247 Sports Composite.

Jackson committed to Oregon in April, choosing Eugene over Ohio State and USC. So what was it about Oregon that made Jackson commit to be a Duck?

“The family atmosphere,” he said. “When I went up there, everything caught my attention – the campus, the facilities, the atmosphere. I saw all of that as a plus.”

Jackson was primarily a safety and wide receiver at Mullen, but has committed to a position change to prepare himself for the college game.

“I’m actually playing middle linebacker right now,” Jackson said. “I see myself as an athlete who can play all over.”

Jackson sees the Seahawks’ hard-hitting safety Kam Chancellor as a player he models himself after. He also wants to get his weight up to play linebacker in college.

“I hope to get to more of a linebacker size, to get to 225 and to still be as agile as I am now,” he said.

With that, it was back to helping his team win a game, something Jackson said is his favorite thing about being a football player.

“I love the brotherhood the most,” Jackson said. “Playing and putting yourself on the line for the team.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.