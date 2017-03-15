Osborne wins Sierra League golf opener

Bishop Manogue’s Ollie Osborne took medalist honors and Galena was the first-place team in the first Northern 4A Sierra League boys golf match held Tuesday at Sierra Sage.

Osborne shot a 68 and Galena’s Presley Mackelburg was second with a 70.

As a team, Galena shot 372 and for the Grizzlies, Jay Babu and Sean Sear each had a 72.

The High Desert League begins Wednesday at Wildcreek.

The next Sierra League match is April 4 at Eagle Valley West.

Team scores: 372 Galena. 391 Bishop Manogue. 448 Carson. 469 Damonte Ranch. 543 Wooster. 621 Douglas.

Galena 372: 70 Presley Mackelburg; 79 Scott Rescigno; 79 Connor Motherway; 72 Jay Babu; 72 Sean Sear; 84 Bryan Madison.

Bishop Manogue 391: 68 Ollie Osborne; 74 Cole Skach; 83 Ian Patterson; 78 Jacob Zerby; 88 Connor Capurro; 88 Tyler Humphreys.

Carson 448: 78 Lakoda Smokey; 86 Bebop Martinez; 94 Taylor Saarem; 97 Zander Smokey; 103 Ty Evans; 93 Ethan Lepire.

Damonte Ranch 469: 79 Myer Agnor; 83 Kevin Sanguinetti; 89 Presley Lorentzen; 106 Jon Kuhn; 112 Jack Hansen; 113 Ryan Fournier.

Wooster 543: 86 Ben Zelisse-Stewart; 103 Harley Tyree; 102 Jordan Gardner; 116 Parker Walton; 136 Justin Gardner.

Douglas 621: 107 Jack Smith; 120 Dylan McCollough; 115 Tobin Mayotte; 137 AJ Hagenbach; 146 Tyler Kellar; 142 Grant Kuhlmann.