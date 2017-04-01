Osborne-Butler wins girls shot at Reed Rotary meet

After several preliminaries — and a few finals — on a chilly, breezy Friday afternoon, the Reed Rotary track and field meet goes full throttle Saturday.

The meet is one of the biggest in Northern Nevada before the Regionals, featuring 28 teams and 1.360 athletes.

It resumes at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Dave Nolte track facility at Reed.

Two of the more intriguing races Saturday will be the girls 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs.

Almost all of the top cross country runners will be competing, including defending state champion Sam King-Shaw from Reed; Kyra Hunsberger from Reno and Erin Moyer from Damonte Ranch.

In the boys 200 prelim Friday, Bobby Widmer, Reed, turned in the fastest time at 22.24 seconds.

In a final, Nick Van Patten, Sparks, won the boys 300 hurdles in 40.57.

In the girls 100 prelim, Roxann Patterson, Reed, had the fastest time in 12.58. In the girls 300 hurdles final, Maya Brosch, South Tahoe, won in 45.13.

In the girls triple jump, also a final, Taylor Anderson, Reed, won with a leap of 34 feet, 7 inches.

Cassidy Osborne-Butler, Damonte Ranch, won the girls shot with a toss of 43-3.75.

Baseball

North Valleys beat Lincoln (San Francisco), 9-1, in a non-conference baseball game Friday as senior Logan Rumbaugh had two hits, drove in two runs, and struck out six for the Panthers.

Freshman Dylan Hyde also had two hits and two RBIs for North Valleys and senior AJ Dennis had two hits.

North Valleys scored five runs in the second inning.

Later Friday, North Valleys beat Pahrump, 4-1, as River Rehmann struck out nine batters.

Also Friday, Bishop Manogue beat Pine Creek, Colo., 7-6, as Tristan Hager went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Josh Rolling was 3-for-4 with a triple and 4 RBIs. Dalton Scolari got the win.

Reno won their last game in Anaheim, defeating Centennial (Calif,), 2-0, as Austin Whan threw six shutout innings and Drake Vestbie got his fourth save.

Kurtis Roberts hit a two-run double to drive in the go-ahead runs in the top of the sixth inning.

South Tahoe beat Sparks, 19-5, thanks to a 10-run sixth inning to help the Vikings get back into the win column

Dayton handed Fernley its first league loss, 9-5.

On Thursday, Bishop Manogue lost to Eagle, Idaho, 10-2. Manogue freshman Rylan Charles was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Miners. Tristan Hager was 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Softball

South Tahoe beat Sparks 15-5, as Sydney McCarthy hit a home run for the Vikings.

Baseball schedule

Saturday: 11 a.m., South Tahoe at Sparks

Monday: At Greater Nevada Field, 4 p.m, Truckee vs Sparks; 7 p.m., Spanish Springs vs. Galena.

Tuesday: 3:45 p.m., Bishop Manogue at North Valleys, Hug at Carson, Reno at Damonte Ranch, Douglas at Reed, Hug at Carson, McQueen at Wooster.