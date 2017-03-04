Osborn's Armonee Felder on suspension for punching opponent

Detroit Osborn senior guard Armonee Felder, younger brother of Kay Felder, discusses his two-game suspension for punching a Detroit Cornerstone player. Recorded Friday, March 3, 2017. Video by Chris Nelsen, Special to the DFP.
March 3 high school basketball scores
Who moved on in the girls basketball state tournament on Friday?
Friday, March 3 high school basketball results
Scores, stats from across the state in Friday’s hardwood action
State champs! Pennfield boys roll to Division 3 title
