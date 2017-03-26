For Oscar Robertson and Crispus Attucks, state title is about more than basketball

INDIANAPOLIS – Jamal Harris has a 48-inch vertical jump. Oscar Robertson, at age 78, does not. Not anymore.

But Robertson leapt to his feet just the same — along with the rest of the green and gold-clad Tiger fans — when Harris skied for a rebound and putback with 0.9 seconds left Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Harris’ bucket gave Attucks a thrilling 73-71 win over Twin Lakes in the Class 3A championship game, the first state title for the Tigers since 1959.

Robertson, the 1956 IndyStar Mr. Basketball and leader of Attucks’ state title teams of 1955 and ’56, raised his hands above his head and exhorted the crowd after Harris’ game-winning shot. Afterward, he placed the championship medals around the necks of the players, coaches, managers and administrators.

Reaction from Oscar Robertson and the rest of the @Attucks_Sports legends after Jamal Harris' game-winning shot @indyhsscores pic.twitter.com/lLRxuiMmiR — Joe Spears (@joe_spears7) March 25, 2017

“This is almost like a movie script,” Robertson said. “I’m happy for the players. It’s their day.”

It was their day, and all of Attucks. The glory days, long gone for so long, had come again for a program that was the first all-black school in the country to win an open state championship in 1955. There was Oscar, hugging the current players after the win. And in the locker room, Attucks stars from the 1950s like Bill Hampton and Hallie Bryant exhorted the young Tigers to use this championship as a stepping stone to something bigger in life.

“I see myself in them,” Bryant said. “You see yourself all over again. Life is like that. We’re here to try to help them, I do believe.”

Attucks (25-4) had all kinds of trouble trying to put away Twin Lakes, which led by seven points early in the fourth quarter. Attucks rallied, taking a 71-70 lead on a baseline jumper by Teyon Scanlan with 1:28 left.