Oshkosh North hands Kimberly first loss

KIMBERLY – Round one goes to Oshkosh North.

A critical run by the Spartans in the second half helped the state’s top-ranked Division 1 team fend off second-ranked Kimberly 68-56 in a showdown of Division 1 championship contenders at a packed Jack Wippich Court on Tuesday.

It was also the 600th career victory for longtime Oshkosh North coach Frank Schade. The two heavyweights meet again Feb. 21.

“I knew it would be a war and it was,” Schade said. “I thought we had a great second half. We rebounded well, competed well and changed up our defenses a little bit. Very pleased and I think we had three turnovers the whole game and didn’t miss a free throw.”

Oshkosh North (14-0, 10-0 Fox Valley Association) led 26-20 at the half, but Kimberly opened the second half with an 11-3 run buoyed by back-to-back 3-pointers from Danny Vanden Boom and a conventional three-point play from Will Chevalier.

Kimberly’s 31-29 lead was short-lived as North proceeded to rattle off a 21-2 run that effectively put the game out of reach.

LIVESTREAM:Kimberly vs. Oshkosh North replay

Oshkosh North reserve senior guard Brett Ellestad was critical in the run, burying three 3-pointers, including a four-point play, with guard Tyrese Haliburton contributing six more points.

“Whenever we get in the huddle, we know it’s time to get going,” Haliburton said. “Coach always says, ‘Let’s get busy.’ And it was time to get busy. We looked each other in the eye and said, ‘Let’s get busy,’ and we went on that big run.”

Kimberly (13-1, 9-1) would never get closer than nine points the rest of the way as North’s superb guard combination of Haliburton, Quincy Anderson and Philip Flory effectively played keep-away to drain the clock.

Schade also pointed to North’s man defense in the second half as a key to the win. The Spartans are known for their 1-3-1 zone defense and employed that set in the first half before switching in the second.

Ellestad had 24 points, including seven 3-pointers, to lead the Spartans. Haliburton added 20 points, including a breakaway slam off a turnover that punctuated the 21-2 run.

“I think in any game like that there’s going to be three runs by each team,” Schade said. “We hit a big one there and we didn’t let up. We hit some big shots. And we didn’t make very many mistakes. Last game we turned over 16 times and this time three.”

Said Kimberly coach Lucky Wurtz: “That Ellestad, give him credit. He might be their best basketball player. We weren’t surprised. He’s just killing people. He doesn’t miss. And we knew that. But we turned it over. We turned it over 12 times and they only turned it over three times. And that cost us. They’re so good at taking advantage of the turnover. That’s why they’re the No. 1 team. When you turn it over, it’s gone and dunk and they go from there.”

Vanden Boom led Kimberly with 19 points and Chevalier added 16.

Schade’s career record is 600-315 over 41 years, which puts him fifth in state history for all-time wins.

“I’m so doggone old I can hardly remember the first one,” Schade said. “In my situation I have had a great administration that lets me coach the way I want to coach and coaches that have been with me for a long, long time. Usually in this business now, assistant coaches are in and out of it for three or four years. (Assistant) Jon Cameron has been with me all 31 years and Brad Weber has been with me for at least 15 years, maybe more. Ricky Leib, same way.

“And we have kids that are blue collar and coachable. And if they don’t want to do it that way, they’re not in the program very long.”

Oshkosh North… …26 42 — 68 Kimberly… …20 36 — 56

Oshkosh North: Wissink 9, Anderson 4, Haliburton 20, Ellestad 24, Flory 11. Totals 22 14-14 68. Three-pointers: Ellestad 7, Wissink, Haliburton, Flory. Fouls: 14.

Kimberly: Chevalier 16, Rosner 9, Vanden Boom 19, Johnson 2, Theis 8, Nienhaus-Borchert 2. Totals 19 8-9 56. Three-pointers: Vanden Boom 4, Rosner 3, Thies 2, Chevalier. Fouls: 14.

Ricardo Arguello: 920-993-7191 or rarguello@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @PCRicardo

Kimberly boys on Varsity Roundtable

Kimberly boys’ basketball players Will Chevalier and Danny Vanden Boom will be our guests today at 7 p.m. on Varsity Roundtable, our weekly prep sports program. Join host Ricardo Arguello for a fun and fast-paced conversation, and don’t miss the shout-out segment of every show. Watch live and chat in real-time on postcrescent.com.